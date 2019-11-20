Kris.p.chicken
on November 20th, 2019
Grace.. this strain is in my top 3. Great for the lazy bone, body stone. It took me some time to finally try due to the price point but when I did I was not disappointed. I could feel the warming effects right away and didn’t need to smoke as much as I do other strains. I could feel my eyelids get heavy and ready for the snooze. Great body melt when I crawled into bed and was feeling just ripped and comfy no matter how I was layin. Grace is a hidden gem, check her out. I don’t recommend for a wake and bake unless you heading back to bed.