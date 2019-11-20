 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Up Cannabis

Grace is our premium, uniquely dark Indica flower grown in our Great Emerald Hall in the Niagara region where it is hand-finished, hand-sorted and managed throughout the entire growth cycle with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. This is our pure Indica strain with a subtle earthy aroma with sweet overtones of grape and berry.

Kris.p.chicken

Grace.. this strain is in my top 3. Great for the lazy bone, body stone. It took me some time to finally try due to the price point but when I did I was not disappointed. I could feel the warming effects right away and didn’t need to smoke as much as I do other strains. I could feel my eyelids get heavy and ready for the snooze. Great body melt when I crawled into bed and was feeling just ripped and comfy no matter how I was layin. Grace is a hidden gem, check her out. I don’t recommend for a wake and bake unless you heading back to bed.

t.amber

Enjoyed this one alot. Nice relaxing and perfect for insomnia.

We’re Up! We’re Canadian and proud of it! Every day we strive to live by our Canadian values; keeping it real, being inclusive, having a good time (but trust us, we’re serious about Cannabis), and being good…oh, we also have some friends in a little band called The Tragically Hip, because we know how much you all love music. So, what makes our products different? We are laser focused on the recreational market. From the start, we thought about the consumer; developing a simple and consistent product line up for all moods and moments. With 444 quality checks we are able to take “consistent” and “safe” to new levels of obsession. With our connection to the Hip, music is in everything we do. Our plants are grown on tunes. Yup! Research has shown musical vibrations helps increase photosynthesis yielding denser buds richer in trichomes. Translated into no-nerd speak: our buds are their absolute best after listening to their favorite jams. We grow out of two premium facilities: indoor at our 14,000 square foot Centuries Ahead Studio™ - home to Meridian, our iconic, hand-trimmed Sativa. And our hybrid greenhouse, Great Emerald Hall™, currently produces gems like Gems and Moon with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. Great Emerald Hall will double to 40,000kg upon completion of our expansion in 2019 and will make the facility, 360,000 square feet (the size of 21 hockey rinks!) by the end of 2019.