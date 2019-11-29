NEBush
on November 29th, 2019
Buds are smaller than shown, but loaded with crystals . My go-to when I want socialize or chillax . Nice cerebral buzz ....what can I say , I LIKE IT
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Meridian is our high potency sativa premium flower grown in the Centuries Ahead Indoor Studio. This is our iconic small-batch, hand-finished, hand-sorted masterpiece, hang-dried to provide the best looking flower buds. Meridian produces bright green buds that are thick and dense, rich with trichomes and coated in light orange hairs. The aroma is sweet and piney, with hints of citrus, lemon, and spice.
on November 29th, 2019
Buds are smaller than shown, but loaded with crystals . My go-to when I want socialize or chillax . Nice cerebral buzz ....what can I say , I LIKE IT
on November 28th, 2019
Honestly hated it. This strain gives me sooooo much anxiety that I actually went into my first panic attack ever. I’m use to smoking 20-23% Sativas of all different kinds and no other strain has given me so much anxiety to the point where I thought I was going to die. 0/10 tried multiple times and ever time was the same.
on August 22nd, 2019
I remember, I remember Buffalo And I remember Angelo It would seem to me I remember every Single fucking thing I know..... This is an absolute beauty morning strain on a camping trip. Or just on a Saturday/Sunday morning at home really. Meridian takes me to a place of pure bliss and contentment. Dry herb vape is mostly how I consume and this baby performs perfectly giving me the clear headed energetic happy go lucky gratefulness I crave. At the hundredth meridian At the hundredth meridian At the hundredth meridian Where the great plains begin........ Especially if you're Canadian, you MUST show your respect and honour Gord with a little Meridian.