Meridian

by Up Cannabis

Meridian is our high potency sativa premium flower grown in the Centuries Ahead Indoor Studio. This is our iconic small-batch, hand-finished, hand-sorted masterpiece, hang-dried to provide the best looking flower buds. Meridian produces bright green buds that are thick and dense, rich with trichomes and coated in light orange hairs. The aroma is sweet and piney, with hints of citrus, lemon, and spice.

Buds are smaller than shown, but loaded with crystals . My go-to when I want socialize or chillax . Nice cerebral buzz ....what can I say , I LIKE IT

Honestly hated it. This strain gives me sooooo much anxiety that I actually went into my first panic attack ever. I’m use to smoking 20-23% Sativas of all different kinds and no other strain has given me so much anxiety to the point where I thought I was going to die. 0/10 tried multiple times and ever time was the same.

I remember, I remember Buffalo And I remember Angelo It would seem to me I remember every Single fucking thing I know..... This is an absolute beauty morning strain on a camping trip. Or just on a Saturday/Sunday morning at home really. Meridian takes me to a place of pure bliss and contentment. Dry herb vape is mostly how I consume and this baby performs perfectly giving me the clear headed energetic happy go lucky gratefulness I crave. At the hundredth meridian At the hundredth meridian At the hundredth meridian Where the great plains begin........ Especially if you're Canadian, you MUST show your respect and honour Gord with a little Meridian.

We’re Up! We’re Canadian and proud of it! Every day we strive to live by our Canadian values; keeping it real, being inclusive, having a good time (but trust us, we’re serious about Cannabis), and being good…oh, we also have some friends in a little band called The Tragically Hip, because we know how much you all love music. So, what makes our products different? We are laser focused on the recreational market. From the start, we thought about the consumer; developing a simple and consistent product line up for all moods and moments. With 444 quality checks we are able to take “consistent” and “safe” to new levels of obsession. With our connection to the Hip, music is in everything we do. Our plants are grown on tunes. Yup! Research has shown musical vibrations helps increase photosynthesis yielding denser buds richer in trichomes. Translated into no-nerd speak: our buds are their absolute best after listening to their favorite jams. We grow out of two premium facilities: indoor at our 14,000 square foot Centuries Ahead Studio™ - home to Meridian, our iconic, hand-trimmed Sativa. And our hybrid greenhouse, Great Emerald Hall™, currently produces gems like Gems and Moon with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. Great Emerald Hall will double to 40,000kg upon completion of our expansion in 2019 and will make the facility, 360,000 square feet (the size of 21 hockey rinks!) by the end of 2019.