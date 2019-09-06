Danola
on September 6th, 2019
Amazing Strain for the Anxious user, I get very nervous to take my meds. Anxiety kicks in and it usually crutches me from taking them. But I eased into this strain with the help of other's review on "Moon". It is a great introduction strain to cannabis. It simply does calm you down. CBD is great if you are feeling pressured by no reason at all. Body feels great, free of tension or stress. I recommend this strain when unhappy also, It really helped me remain still. And think less about noise that causes my paranoia or worry. My recommendation is always a vaporizer. A quality fine grinder. Grind er upside down for a few turns and pack tight. you'll get really good dose out of .2g. repeat that every 2 hour and you'll have work on whatever it is you need to work on. Used in Davinci Miqro.