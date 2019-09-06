 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Up Cannabis

Moon is our mild, fragrant 1:2 CBD hybrid flower that is grown in our Great Emerald Hall in the Niagara region where it is hand-finished, hand-sorted and managed throughout the entire growth cycle with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System resulting in a premium flower bud. It has an herbal, musky taste and a tropical, earthy smell. This resin-coated bud features flaming orange hairs and an abundance of white crystal trichomes.

Danola

Amazing Strain for the Anxious user, I get very nervous to take my meds. Anxiety kicks in and it usually crutches me from taking them. But I eased into this strain with the help of other's review on "Moon". It is a great introduction strain to cannabis. It simply does calm you down. CBD is great if you are feeling pressured by no reason at all. Body feels great, free of tension or stress. I recommend this strain when unhappy also, It really helped me remain still. And think less about noise that causes my paranoia or worry. My recommendation is always a vaporizer. A quality fine grinder. Grind er upside down for a few turns and pack tight. you'll get really good dose out of .2g. repeat that every 2 hour and you'll have work on whatever it is you need to work on. Used in Davinci Miqro.

PinkMint

Excellent for my fibromyalgia pain, and I experienced no increase in anxiety which I m prone to. I very relaxing body high.

Tmantra

Effects - mellow easy high, relieves sore muscles, uplift in mood and does not cause fatigue, gives me a subtle increase in energy without burnout, increases my sex drive, causes me to be hungry. Taste is bitter/sour/eucalyptus. Love it overall

We’re Up! We’re Canadian and proud of it! Every day we strive to live by our Canadian values; keeping it real, being inclusive, having a good time (but trust us, we’re serious about Cannabis), and being good…oh, we also have some friends in a little band called The Tragically Hip, because we know how much you all love music. So, what makes our products different? We are laser focused on the recreational market. From the start, we thought about the consumer; developing a simple and consistent product line up for all moods and moments. With 444 quality checks we are able to take “consistent” and “safe” to new levels of obsession. With our connection to the Hip, music is in everything we do. Our plants are grown on tunes. Yup! Research has shown musical vibrations helps increase photosynthesis yielding denser buds richer in trichomes. Translated into no-nerd speak: our buds are their absolute best after listening to their favorite jams. We grow out of two premium facilities: indoor at our 14,000 square foot Centuries Ahead Studio™ - home to Meridian, our iconic, hand-trimmed Sativa. And our hybrid greenhouse, Great Emerald Hall™, currently produces gems like Gems and Moon with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. Great Emerald Hall will double to 40,000kg upon completion of our expansion in 2019 and will make the facility, 360,000 square feet (the size of 21 hockey rinks!) by the end of 2019.