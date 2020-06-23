 Loading…

Vaporbrothers Vaporizer (VB1)

by Vaporbrothers, Inc.

4.58
$189.99MSRP

About this product

This is the original "Whip style vaporizer," at one time the most common type of vaporizer in the world, yet still the best performer for effective vaporizing. Vaporbrothers quiet and intuitive method delivers a strong and dense vapor that satisfies the user more than vaporizers costing double. We've always given the upmost attention to inhalation safety, as vaporizer heating elements and the surrounding structures can easily out gas chemicals if not designed carefully with trustworthy materials. All of our components have been lab tested to not contain toxic ingredients. Lab tests of the air produced by this vaporizer show that the inhale is even cleaner and safer than what is encountered in normal life. This simple and intuitive design has outlasted decades of competition, partly due to its effectiveness, high quality and good customer care. Vaporbrothers helped popularize the notion of vaporizing through demonstrations and gifting in years when vaporizing was still largely unknown. For 20 years we've been active in supporting medical patients and veterans with serious disabilities. As we had to impress people who were accustomed to smoking back in 1999, the vaporizer we created had the right temperature profile and glass sizing to give a strong hit that rivals smoking. The effect of strong vapor actually exceeds what can be had from smoking, as vaporizing's relatively low temperatures preserve the active ingredients in herb. Compared to other vaporizers that use high tech means to control temperature precisely, our vaporizer leaves the user with a more well rounded feeling and satisfying effect. By subjecting the herb to a range of temperatures throughout the draw, more compounds of the herb are released, and the THC is better decarboxylated. Since our founding, dozens of knockoff companies have copied the design, although they've never duplicated the reliability or taste/ efficiency of the vapor hit. You may see plastic versions and boxes with digital displays (that don't connect to anything... we've checked!) Almost by design (or lack of) they give off all sorts of plastic and metallic odors. Don't get burned by trying a cheaper version please! We engineered our vaporizer from the ground up to withstand the temperature of operation so that you are not exposed to anything but the essential oils held in herb. Our units most often last over 10 years, although you can get them fixed or replaced indefinitely through our warranty service. The warranty is available to all vaporizer owners, even if the vaporizer has been bought second hand. We give a deep "trade-in discount" to people with vaporizers older than what can be fixed. We offer the discount to owners of other vaporizer brands as well. Learn more about us at our website, or contact us with your questions! We enjoy the most difficult questions, so please ask away!

About this brand

Vaporbrothers helped popularize the notion of vaporizing in America in the early 2000's. As we had to impress smokers, our simple and intuitive design gives a range of temperatures that release more beneficial compounds from herb than vaporizers costing double. Our VB1 vapor box and new "VB2 wax converter" are produced by us in Los Angeles, CA. We focus on inhalation safety, using only materials that are lab verified not to break down at operating temperature. Our vaporizers regularly last over 10 years and are covered by a lifetime warranty and low cost repair service. There is no hit like the one our vapor box provides- dense and sweet tasting without charring or uncomfortably hot air. Our vaporizer makes zero noise (no fan) and is designed to not overheat when left on long term. We are one of the longest lasting companies in our industry due to our enduring quality, good natured customer service, and the effective vaporizing method.

8 customer reviews

4.58

Tue Jun 23 2020
V........r
I bought my father who is a Korean War vet his first vapor brothers in 2003. When the older metal coil burned out they upgraded hin to the ceramic coil. The device lasted a decade untl it was lost in the move after my father got lymphoma and I moved him to a state with me where patients can grow and take marijuana legally. The. VB device allows my dad to take in cannabis for hismental and physical well being without the coughing which racks his body from smoke. When he recently contacted VB to see about a veteran discount they have generously offered him a VB that is used for a fraction. We have seen VBs customer service for almost 20 years, great product, better people !
Mon Apr 13 2020
M........y
I have MS and use flowers to ease pain, tremors, wasting and to sleep well. With the pandemic starting in January, I was worried about the effect of smoke on my lungs and how it would put me at much higher risk. I found a vaporizer that looked like this and ordered it. The company (not VaporBros) took my money and disappeared without sending the box! Turns out several other sellers had reviews telling the same story. Then I found Vaporbrothers. They clearly have a great reputation and they corresponded with me to making me feel much more secure. I ordered and received the beautiful, high-quality vaporizer in just days. They might have saved my life! Thank you Vaporbrothers!
Sat Jul 13 2019
b........4
This is a part from my testimony about my fight with stage 3 lung cancer, I was told not to inhail cannabis due to worries over fungal infections turns out the boiling point of CBD and THC are higher than the dieing point of fungus, I started with a cheap little vape. More and more cannabis became my savior, the vape gave me time to smoke before I went in for radiation treatment, the team was great, they were up beat, and we jested back and forth. Radiation treatment was not bad, the machine was annoying, but in a way that kind of made me look inside or lol was it the weed. By this time we had gone from 220 a ounce on the st. to 220 for two ounces from a dispensary we would later drop that even further and smoking more. Radiation left me cooked and I mean that seriously, by the end of it I knew what a chicken feels like in the microwave, chemotherapy. Again I attribute my pulling through this with very few issues here is one place the Dr's got it wrong! They told me in the very beginning that anyway I took cannabis was fine as long as I was not inhaling it. It turns out eating it can actually interfere with the chemo. As I went through all these treatments traveling to another city every day, we settled into growing our own plants, trying extracts, and I was gifted a vaporbrothers v1 and a bunch of glassware. I was like a kid at Christmas, with in seconds I had it out of the box, figured out how it went together and loaded with blue dream. It was love at first puff, very quickly it became my go to for therapy against therapy. I keep it directly next to my seat, it is a permanent fixture in my living room. I am now cancer free after two years of treatment, not only has it served me through all of the pain and sickness that sometimes hit me, but it has caused some very interesting conversations all ending with the person trying it and falling in love. I will continue to use my desktop v1 till it dies or I do.
