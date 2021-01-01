 Loading…

Tailgater Pro Pullover Hoodie, Heavyweight Cotton, Long-Sleeve, Black

by Vaprwear

About this product

Our patented Drawstring™ vapor delivery system is now vape ready, meaning it’s compatible with virtually every vape cartridge. Our integrated design keeps the mouthpiece within reach, and the pen hidden and protected to prevent loss or damage. Vape pen sold separately. System includes: - Hoodie - Removable, Universally Compatible Drawstring Vapor Delivery System - Patented Huzu® Kangaroo pocket drink koozie - Attached bottle/can opener - Vape Pen Sold Separately Patented Drawstring Vapor Delivery System: The discreet and easy-access Drawstring vapor delivery system is integrated directly into your Vaprwear hoodie. Its stealth integration keeps the mouthpiece within reach, and the vape pen hidden and protected to prevent damage or loss. Easily removable for machine washing of the hoodie. Huzu® Kangaroo Pocket Beverage Management System: Built-in neoprene koozie in kangaroo pocket with an attached bottle/can opener. Stealth Hoodie Zipper: Concealed in the perimeter of the hoodie, the stealth zipper offers convenient access to the Vaprwear Drawstring. Drawstring Pockets: Discreet compartments on the front of the hoodie provide concealment for the pen and protection for the mouthpiece when not in use. *Adaptors will be included on all orders starting on 6/1. Anything ordered between now and then will have the adaptors shipped separately at no additional charge.

About this brand

Vaprwear Logo
At Vaprwear we’re all about convenience and discretion. Our patented vapor delivery system integrated into apparel and gear works with virtually all vape concentrates including cannabis, CBD, nicotine and plain e-juice. Just plug in and go, hands-free. The universal connector provides an air-tight seal with the most popular vape pens and cartridges so there is nothing standing between you and the elevated vaping experience you desire. Our incredible hoodies and backpacks allow you to seamlessly and stylishly integrate vaping into your daily life.

