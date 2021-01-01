About this product
The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank. -Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments. -Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance. -3 Power Outputs -6 Safety Protections Battery Capacity: 500mAh Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm Power output: 8~12W Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）
