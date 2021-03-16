 Loading…

Tropic Lemon 510 Vape Cartridge 1.0g

by Verse

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Verse Originals is our line of best-in-class formulations, hardware and value. The Verse Originals Tropic Lemon 510 cartridge features a sativa-dominant cannabis distillate with a terpene-rich blend inspired by popular Lemon Jack and Tropic Thunder strains. The taste profile is a unique balance of floral and citrus notes produced by three lead terpenes; terpinolene, myrcene and limonene. The cartridge is manufactured with medical-grade stainless steel and includes a ceramic heating element and mouth piece, which aims to increase both safety and performance. These are compatible with 510 thread batteries. Verse: write the future. Device not included.

About this brand

