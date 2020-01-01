About this product
Vertical’s Softgels are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. Our extraction methods are designed to consistently convert the high-quality cannabis into a quality finished product.
About this strain
Dream Star
A cross between Blue Dream and Stardawg, Dream Star is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Oaksterdam Seed Co. Its aroma is sweet and fruity, with sour accents that hint at Dream Star’s Chemdawg lineage. This strain’s psychoactive onset begins in the head and evens out over time into a mellow full-body calm. Dream Star is used by patients to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions including headaches, pain, depression, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s. This hybrid might come as a challenge to novice growers, but cultivators of this strain should wait nine weeks for indoor plants to flower.