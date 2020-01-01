A cross between Blue Dream and Stardawg, Dream Star is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Oaksterdam Seed Co. Its aroma is sweet and fruity, with sour accents that hint at Dream Star’s Chemdawg lineage. This strain’s psychoactive onset begins in the head and evens out over time into a mellow full-body calm. Dream Star is used by patients to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions including headaches, pain, depression, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s. This hybrid might come as a challenge to novice growers, but cultivators of this strain should wait nine weeks for indoor plants to flower.