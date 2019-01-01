 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Balanced Cannabis Oil Drops

by Vertical

Vertical Concentrates Ingestible Balanced Cannabis Oil Drops

About this product

Vertical’s Balanced Cannabis Drops are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. These premium oil-based drops come in a 40 ml bottle and offer a THC to CBD ratio of 1:1.5. The cannabinoids are already activated and require no further heating. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

About this brand

Vertical Logo
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.