sawtheweed on November 25th, 2019

Tried out the prerolls, impressive as they can pack a punch. Creeps up on a person, quietly and there it is, nice buzz for the brain and then the body. For some it can relax, and in a few others it may cause more energizing affects. It does have both THC and CBD which was 0.6%, and at 21% for THC, which is not bad at all. I enjoyed it and will go back and smoke it again.