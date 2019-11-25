Vertical hand-trims and hang-dries its Cold Creek Kush. The indica-dominant indoor-grown strain’s terpene profile (beta-pinene, nerolidol, beta-caryophyllene) gives it an herbal, earthy, piney, woodsy aroma.
Tried out the prerolls, impressive as they can pack a punch. Creeps up on a person, quietly and there it is, nice buzz for the brain and then the body. For some it can relax, and in a few others it may cause more energizing affects. It does have both THC and CBD which was 0.6%, and at 21% for THC, which is not bad at all. I enjoyed it and will go back and smoke it again.
KokesMalokes
on October 19th, 2019
I got a 5 pack of .5 gram pre rolls. Came home and smoked one. Like getting a cold slap in the face. Pretty sure I zoned out at the wall for at least half an hour before I realized i hadn't started my netflix show...recommended for a good euphoric head high.
Tri-star-300fps
on October 9th, 2019
Overall, a pretty strong strain for a head high. Paranoia is a more prominent side affect that leads me to use other strains.
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.
