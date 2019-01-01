About this product
Kent County Kush is a proprietary, indica dominant hybrid strain named after the county where it is grown. This Blueberry-cross has a hoppy, fruity and citrus aroma.
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.