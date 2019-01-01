 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Kent County Kush Pre-Rolls

Kent County Kush Pre-Rolls

by Vertical

Write a review
Vertical Cannabis Pre-rolls Kent County Kush Pre-Rolls

About this product

Vertical Pre-Rolls are made from premium, indoor grown, single lot strains and contain 100% high quality flower. Pre-rolls are machine rolled and sealed in airtight containers to lock in freshness. We also include a Boveda pack in each of our pre-roll containers to preserve the potency, taste, and aroma of our flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vertical Logo
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.