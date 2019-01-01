About this product
Vertical Pre-Rolls are made from premium, indoor grown, single lot strains and contain 100% high quality flower. Pre-rolls are machine rolled and sealed in airtight containers to lock in freshness. We also include a Boveda pack in each of our pre-roll containers to preserve the potency, taste, and aroma of our flower.
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.