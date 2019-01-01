About this product
Balanced Riverview Ride is an indica-dominant strain from God Cross Bud lineage that has nearly equal levels of THC and CBD. It has a hoppy, fruity, and citrusy taste.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Vertical
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.