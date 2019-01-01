About this product
Shishkaberry is a hybrid strain with a mid-range THC potency. Its terpene profile gives it a piney, spicy taste and berry aromas
About this strain
Shishkaberry
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.