Vertical’s THC Cannabis Drops are an oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. These premium oil-based drops come in a 40ml bottle and offer a moderate level of THC. The cannabinoids are already activated and require no further heating. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
Whether you’re hanging with friends or flying solo, it’s all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put all of our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains to share and enjoy. Choose Vertical, and choose consistent, premium quality you can count on.