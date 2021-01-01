 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. FC1 - Gold

FC1 - Gold

by VeSellVapes

Write a review
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Gold
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Gold
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Gold
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Gold
VeSellVapes Vaping Vape Pens FC1 - Gold

$2.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

In the design of FC1 one, we have paired the conventional bottom flow with a new decelerated oil feeding system which not only assures a great taste, it removes all the possibility of leakage as well. The customers have now a leak-free cartridge option. In addition, FC1 won’t leak even if you don’t cover the tip at the time of filling.

About this brand

VeSellVapes Logo
VeSellVapes is a US based company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable vaping products. We are your premium source for innovative vape pen technology.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review