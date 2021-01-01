FC1 - Silver
by VeSellVapesWrite a review
$2.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
In the design of FC1 one, we have paired the conventional bottom flow with a new decelerated oil feeding system which not only assures a great taste, it removes all the possibility of leakage as well. The customers have now a leak-free cartridge option. In addition, FC1 won’t leak even if you don’t cover the tip at the time of filling.
About this brand
VeSellVapes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.