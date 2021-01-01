Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
Powered by a high-quality 240mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V)
USB magnetic charging port + cable
Dimensions: 4.3"L x 0.5"D
Six (6) month limited warranty
Patented
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none.
Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.
We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.
Welcome to Vessel.
After a year and a half of heavy, daily use, I am ordering a replacement. I have dropped this thing countless times, it's been stepped on, driven over, and even washed. It still worked flawlessly after a charge, after all the abuse, still looks almost new except for some scuffs and a dent, I am only replacing it as the battery only gets me through half my day.
Vessel support was excellent and they even offered me a discount on the replacement after inquiring about my warranty!
After going through 4-5 batteries a year it's nice to find something reliable, stylish, but rugged enough to keep up.
I had an issue with my new Vessel as it came cross threaded. I emailed support, they responded back within 5 minutes asking for photos. I sent photos and within 2 minutes received a shipping notification that a new one was in the mail. Absolutely amazing service!
The case is awesome. It holds two pens with carts, as well as 2 additional carts. There is a pocket on the side for the magnetic charger. The pen itself is very well made, the wood is very nice (and I am a very picky woodworker). I am VERY happy to see they added a fourth power setting to the Nov 2020 and later Flagship and Vista series, giving a lower setting of 2.4v, which is perfect for live resin. 2.8, which was the lowest setting before, ran a bit hot for live resin. The unit is perfect now. The only negative I have about this series is that I really wished they had gone with a USB-C charger like on their lower priced units. Being tied to a proprietary magnet charger is problematic if the cord becomes damaged or lost. I don't have the charging base and it's a neat feature, but not worth using magnetic charging instead of USB-C.
I have shelved every other 510 battery I own and now have 2 of these. The smoothest vape I have tried. I guess they have the airflow tweaked just perfect. Not to mention the charge lasts ridiculously long. And customer service second to none. Minor cosmetic issue and they were all over getting me a replacement. I hope they eventually expand into concentrate and dry herb vapes.