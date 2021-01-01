About this product
Also available in Black, Teal/Seafoam, Crimson/Gray, and Chrome. - Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - Powered by a high-quality 320mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - Compatible with Base Charger and Rover Cases - Dimensions: 4.7"L x 0.56"D - Weight: 30g - Six (6) month limited warranty - Patent pending
About this brand
Vessel®
