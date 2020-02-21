 Loading…

  5. Wood Series // White + Beechwood

Wood Series // White + Beechwood

by Vessel®

Vessel® Vaping Vape Pens Wood Series // White + Beechwood

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) Powered by a high-quality 240mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) USB magnetic charging port + cable Dimensions: 4.3"L x 0.5"D Six (6) month limited warranty Patented

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.

Fri Feb 21 2020
F........D
Well-made, battery life last me 4-5 days, loving the new standing base charger too. My new case keeps everything super organized, very happy with my purchases from Vessel!
Thu Jan 23 2020
C........N
The wood on this one is more raw than the others. I love it. So natural and clean looking with the white.
Thu Jan 23 2020
B........s
In the words of Outkast "SO FRESH AND SO CLEAN!"