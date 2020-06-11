Viridis is known for its hands-on, alternative approach to mass-produced cannabis products making it one of Alberta’s truly boutique Cannabis growers. Utilizing natural horticulture practices, Viridis grows its plants in pots using natural peat under full-spectrum LED lights. This traditional growing practice differs from the growing methods of others who use hydroponics and aeroponics. Advantages to our growing method include significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention resulting in higher-quality cannabis. Overall, our promise is simple: Viridis Cannabis will provide high-quality, hand-harvested, Canadian craft cannabis through a safe and reliable source.