Houndstooth
by Tweed
Also known as Azure Haze, is a hybrid of Blueberry and Haze. It originates from California, so you know it's going to stickiest of the icky. Blue Dream is famously known as the strain with plenty of milky trichomes, deep blue hues, and long, thick buds. This strain is slightly Sativa dominant (60% Sativa) and has a sweet, berry, fruity and herbal flavor. It has a THC of 16 - 20% and CBD of <1%.
on June 11th, 2020
I was skeptical about buying this strain as I usually go for a higher THC but being an Edmontonian, I was sold on a local craft cannabis company. The high quality of the buds made up for the perceived "lack" of THC, this high hit the EXACT note I was looking for.