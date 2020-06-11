 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Dream

by Viridis Cannabis

About this product

Also known as Azure Haze, is a hybrid of Blueberry and Haze. It originates from California, so you know it's going to stickiest of the icky. Blue Dream is famously known as the strain with plenty of milky trichomes, deep blue hues, and long, thick buds. This strain is slightly Sativa dominant (60% Sativa) and has a sweet, berry, fruity and herbal flavor. It has a THC of 16 - 20% and CBD of <1%.

AlanClark

I was skeptical about buying this strain as I usually go for a higher THC but being an Edmontonian, I was sold on a local craft cannabis company. The high quality of the buds made up for the perceived "lack" of THC, this high hit the EXACT note I was looking for.

About this brand

Viridis is known for its hands-on, alternative approach to mass-produced cannabis products making it one of Alberta’s truly boutique Cannabis growers. Utilizing natural horticulture practices, Viridis grows its plants in pots using natural peat under full-spectrum LED lights. This traditional growing practice differs from the growing methods of others who use hydroponics and aeroponics. Advantages to our growing method include significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention resulting in higher-quality cannabis. Overall, our promise is simple: Viridis Cannabis will provide high-quality, hand-harvested, Canadian craft cannabis through a safe and reliable source.