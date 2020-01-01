Houndstooth
by Tweed
As an indica dominant strain (70% Indica) and widely noted as the bright, purply strain with deep green foliage. It blends the best of parents strains Blueberry and Purple Kush which gives this strain a sweet, fruity, tart aroma with a touch of pine. Resinous and tightly packed buds of King Royale give it a very appealing appearance. Its THC content is 12 - 22%. It has < 2.1% CBD.
