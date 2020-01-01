 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
King Royale

by Viridis Cannabis

Viridis Cannabis Cannabis Flower King Royale

About this product

As an indica dominant strain (70% Indica) and widely noted as the bright, purply strain with deep green foliage. It blends the best of parents strains Blueberry and Purple Kush which gives this strain a sweet, fruity, tart aroma with a touch of pine. Resinous and tightly packed buds of King Royale give it a very appealing appearance. Its THC content is 12 - 22%. It has < 2.1% CBD.

About this brand

Viridis is known for its hands-on, alternative approach to mass-produced cannabis products making it one of Alberta’s truly boutique Cannabis growers. Utilizing natural horticulture practices, Viridis grows its plants in pots using natural peat under full-spectrum LED lights. This traditional growing practice differs from the growing methods of others who use hydroponics and aeroponics. Advantages to our growing method include significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention resulting in higher-quality cannabis. Overall, our promise is simple: Viridis Cannabis will provide high-quality, hand-harvested, Canadian craft cannabis through a safe and reliable source.