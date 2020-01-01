Houndstooth
by Tweed
A 90% Indica strain and one of the most famous Indicas worldwide, was derived from Thai and Afghani strains. It has a pungently sweet, spicy, honey-musk aroma. Northern Lights is known for its fast flowering and resilience during growth. Northern lights is characterized by dense, resinous flower and dark green leaves. It has 14 - 19% THC and < 1% CBD.
