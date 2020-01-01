 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Northern Lights Pre Rolls (3x.5)

by Viridis Cannabis

Northern Lights Pre Rolls (3x.5)

About this product

Northern Lights is derived from Thai and Afghani strains and is known for its fast flowering and resilience during growth. Ain't nothing going to take this bud down! It is characterized by dense, resinous flowers and dark green leaves. Pre Rolls (3 X .5) at 18.8% THC

About this brand

Viridis is known for its hands-on, alternative approach to mass-produced cannabis products making it one of Alberta’s truly boutique Cannabis growers. Utilizing natural horticulture practices, Viridis grows its plants in pots using natural peat under full-spectrum LED lights. This traditional growing practice differs from the growing methods of others who use hydroponics and aeroponics. Advantages to our growing method include significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention resulting in higher-quality cannabis. Overall, our promise is simple: Viridis Cannabis will provide high-quality, hand-harvested, Canadian craft cannabis through a safe and reliable source.