Houndstooth
by Tweed
White Widow is one of the most famous strains globally. A 60% Sativa strain, White Widow was birthed from the crossing of a resin-heavy Brazillian Sativa and South Indian Indica. Its buds are chunky and typically white with crystal resin. White Widow is known for its scent and hints of pine and a skunky bouquet of odor. With the THC coming in at 19 - 22 % and CBD level of <1% this baby is a "creeper' weed so sit back, relax and let the wave of euphoria begin.
