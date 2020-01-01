 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Widow Pre-Rolls (3 x .5g)

White Widow Pre-Rolls (3 x .5g)

by Viridis Cannabis

Write a review
Viridis Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls White Widow Pre-Rolls (3 x .5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

White Widow is one of the most famous strains globally. A 60% Sativa strain, White Widow was birthed from the crossing of a resin-heavy Brazillian Sativa and South Indian Indica. Its buds are chunky and typically white with crystal resin. White Widow is known for its scent and hints of pine and a skunky bouquet of odour​. With the THC coming in at 19 - 25 % and CBD level of <1% this baby is a "creeper' weed so sit back, relax and let the wave of euphoria begin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Viridis Cannabis Logo
Viridis is known for its hands-on, alternative approach to mass-produced cannabis products making it one of Alberta’s truly boutique Cannabis growers. Utilizing natural horticulture practices, Viridis grows its plants in pots using natural peat under full-spectrum LED lights. This traditional growing practice differs from the growing methods of others who use hydroponics and aeroponics. Advantages to our growing method include significant drainage capacity, increased air porosity and lower water retention resulting in higher-quality cannabis. Overall, our promise is simple: Viridis Cannabis will provide high-quality, hand-harvested, Canadian craft cannabis through a safe and reliable source.