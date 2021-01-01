 Loading…

AIRVAPE X SPECIAL EDITION VAPORIZER

by Vootra

$250.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

From precise temperature control for ultimate freedom of experimentation to the ceramic heating chamber for mouth-watering flavor, the stealthy Airvape X Special Edition has everything you desire for luxurious vaping anywhere and anytime. The AirVape X SE is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a discrete and elegant unit. It is one of the stealthiest portable vaporizers available on the market, which is further improved with its fast heat up time and the convenient X Shell carry case. Last but not least, it is packed with accessories becoming the ultimate vaping kit for both novices and connoisseurs alike. WHAT'S INCLUDED: - AirVape X Special Edition - Mouthpiece base - Power bank for on-the-go charging - X Shell to protect your new vape from dirt, water and damage - Wax pads that enables you to enjoy your concentrates wherever you go - Water pipe adapter - Cleaning & loading tools + Free gift for VOOTRA customers: WATER BONG attachment

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO

