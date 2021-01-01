 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN
Vootra Vaping Vape Pens HYPNOS ZERO VAPE PEN

$79.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Closely resembling the Neuralyzer from Men in Black, Hypnos Zero may not erase all your memories but it will still help you forget. This sleek vape pen features an all ceramic heating chamber for delicious flavor and will quickly become your favorite unit if you're always on the go. If you’re a wax enthusiast and want to enjoy a hit in a crowd with no one noticing, then this vape pen is the one for you. It is stylish, efficient, durable and charges up quickly becoming an ideal daily driver for those who are always on the go. WHAT'S INCLUDED - 1 Hypnos Zero Atomizer - 2 Glass Mouthpieces (with 1 filter section) - 1 Hypnos Zero Rechargeable Battery - 1 USB Charger - 1 Hypnos Zero Carrying Case - 1 Linx Tool

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review