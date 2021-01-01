 Loading…

LAUNCH BOX VAPORIZER

by Vootra

$119.00MSRP

About this product

The choice of high-tech vaporizers is limitless. But sometimes, we want to enjoy our herb the way we did back in high-school days. You could make use of your stashed rolling papers, or you could save your lungs some trouble and get the Launch Box. The first vaporizer for many, this charming device is unlike any other vape. It allows you to microdose or stack hits, it’s discreet, unique, and last, but certainly not the least, it’s backed with a warranty that covers everything (even the accidentals) for life. There is a slight learning curve when using Launch Box, but it’s well worth it. Before you know it, you’ll be able to experiment with many techniques and personalize your experience to the last detail. If you’re looking for a unique on-demand vaporizer for your solo sessions, then this unit is definitely the one for you. WHAT'S IN THE BOX Magic Flight Launch Box Vaporizer (Newest Model) 2 Rechargeable Magic Flight Batteries Battery Charger Cleaning Brush Protective Battery Caps Glass Draw Stem Velvet Carrying Pouch

About this brand

We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO

