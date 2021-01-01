About this product

Simple yet immensely powerful, the Lotus Vaporizer came straight out of a flavor chaser’s dreams. The Lotus vape is a minimalistic piece built with hard anodized aluminum that cools the vapor and ensures sublime taste. The maple vapor cap attaches to the pipe through a magnet and separates the vapor from butane fumes. This kit also includes a water pipe adapter that matches perfectly to nearly any water tool. WHAT'S INCLUDED - Lotus vapor cap - Aluminum stem - Water pipe adapter - Single flame torch