PYPTEK POCKET PIPE

by Vootra

About this product

The indestructible Pyptek Pocket Pipe combines the benefits of a glass pipe with the durability of aero-grade aluminum. Drop it, run over it, shoot it with a laser gun, throw it into Mount Doom, this piece is designed to survive anything. Pyptek Pocket Pipe is designed with roots in the outdoor industry and specially designed for adventure seekers and active smokers. If you love to get lost in the nature with nothing but necessities and your stash on hand, then there's no better piece for you than Pyptek. It offers a glass smoking experience through a tough and nearly indestructible system and will become your ideal traveling companion for life.

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO

