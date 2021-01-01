About this product

The legendary Silver Surfer can be summed up with a line from the like-named superhero: “Others may battle with victory in sight — but the Surfer still strives when all hope is gone!”. This classic big-hitter from 7th floor shifted the way vaporizers are made ten years ago, stood the test of time, and became an icon every vape enthusiast will adore. The all-ceramic heating element is fully encased and minimizes the chance of combustion. Every Silver Surfer comes with a custom-blown heating knob, ensuring high-quality and a spark of uniqueness. The chord is 10 feet long allowing ultimate flexibility and glass-on-glass elements ensure the purest flavor. It is built in Colorado, comes with a hemp bag and it's extremely durable and easy to use. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1 x Padded Carrying Case 1 x Glass Marble Stirring Tool 3 x Replacement Screens 1 x Ground Glass Wand 1 x 3 ft. of Vapor Tubing 1 x Clear Glass Mouthpiece 1 x Instruction Manual