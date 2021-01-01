 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Desktop vaporizers
  5. SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER

SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Vaping Desktop Vaporizers SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER
Vootra Vaping Desktop Vaporizers SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER
Vootra Vaping Desktop Vaporizers SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER
Vootra Vaping Desktop Vaporizers SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER
Vootra Vaping Desktop Vaporizers SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER

$270.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The legendary Silver Surfer can be summed up with a line from the like-named superhero: “Others may battle with victory in sight — but the Surfer still strives when all hope is gone!”. This classic big-hitter from 7th floor shifted the way vaporizers are made ten years ago, stood the test of time, and became an icon every vape enthusiast will adore. The all-ceramic heating element is fully encased and minimizes the chance of combustion. Every Silver Surfer comes with a custom-blown heating knob, ensuring high-quality and a spark of uniqueness. The chord is 10 feet long allowing ultimate flexibility and glass-on-glass elements ensure the purest flavor. It is built in Colorado, comes with a hemp bag and it's extremely durable and easy to use. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1 x Padded Carrying Case 1 x Glass Marble Stirring Tool 3 x Replacement Screens 1 x Ground Glass Wand 1 x 3 ft. of Vapor Tubing 1 x Clear Glass Mouthpiece 1 x Instruction Manual

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review