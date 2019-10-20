Grinds perfectly for smoking a bowl and rolling joints by just breaking buds apart nicely rather than a more fine consistency for vaping. Folks often have grinders that grind the material too finely for a joint or a bowl. Also nice to not have a kief chamber because I would rather just smoke all of the cannabinoids and terps when fresher. No reason anymore to bother saving kief anyway when, if you want to get really high, you can always smoke a live resin or similar concentrate (assuming you can get such a product easily as in States where cannabis is legal). Super, high quality with great, machined grip. Nice and heavy this stainless steel piece will last a lifetime. It weighs about a pound, so its definitely a home piece. Keep it in a room where you would want to hang, grind, roll, and smoke joints. You probably want to put it in a room where you listen to music. Great piece for my midcentury inspired, home office, with the lettering and graphics as they are, and will be nice for a room with industrial or metal elements or to contrast with warmer wood elements. You will not find a higher performing, quality grinding tool, and also an attractive, conversation piece.