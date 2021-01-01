 Loading…

Mango Sativa

by Wana Canada

Wana Canada Edibles Candy Mango Sativa

About this product

Mango Sativa Wana Sour Gummies contain notes of refreshing sweetness elevated with bursts of tangy citrus, all coming together in a gummie. Handcrafted with vegan and gluten-free ingredients, each gummie is infused with 5 mg THC and sativa terpene-enhanced distillate.

Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour Gummies are handcrafted with gluten-free ingredients, botanical terpenes, and pectin (never gelatin), meaning they won’t melt on their way to you. Wana™ Sour Gummies are now available in seven mouth watering flavours with a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.

