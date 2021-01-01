 Loading…

by Wana Canada

Wana Quick Orchard Peach sativa
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Wana Quick Orchard Peach gummies are ripe with juicy peach flavour and infused with 10 mg of sativa enhanced THC distillate per package. These gummies are handcrafted using a recipe made with pectin, not gelatin, and enhanced with over 30 terpenes. Using a culinary innovation by Azuca Time Infusion, Wana Quick gummies may result in a quicker onset and offset of effects*.  *Health Canada states that ingested cannabis takes 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect and can last for up to 12 hours. In some cases, the effects of cannabis can last up to 24 hours. Cannabis affects everyone differently so always start low and go slow.

About this brand

Wana™ is an award-winning cannabis brand in the United States and, through an exclusive partnership with Indiva, has made its way to Canada. Wana™ prides itself on consistency, quality, and cannabis-free taste. Wana Sour Gummies are handcrafted with gluten-free ingredients, botanical terpenes, and pectin (never gelatin), meaning they won’t melt on their way to you. Wana™ Sour Gummies are now available in seven mouth watering flavours with a variety of THC-to-CBD ratios.

