About this product

The Wayfarer 2:1 CBD:THC cartridge is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic with a high CBD - low THC ratio. The Wayfarer 2:1 CBD:THC cartridge is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic with a high CBD - low THC ratio. Expect an earthy, herbal aroma with a hint of citrus from the dominant Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene terpenes. Those with the most perceptive of taste buds may also pick up other floral or fruity notes from this complex plant. MediPharm Labs-produced distillate is used along with pure botanically-derived terpenes for the perfect formulation.After unpacking your cartridge, screw it on to a compatible 510 thread battery (sold separately). Put your lips on the mouthpiece and inhale for 2-3 seconds.