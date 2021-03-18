Northern Lights Cartridge 1g
About this product
Northern Lights is a popular high-THC distillate appreciated for its herbaceous, citrusy and peppery taste. Northern Lights is a popular high-THC distillate appreciated for its herbaceous, citrusy and peppery taste commonly associated with the terpinolene, limonene and beta-caryophyllene terpenes. You might also pick up some other floral notes. The end product consists of a high THC to low CBD ratio using distillate produced at MediPharm Labs and based on the sensory analysis test results evaluating the aroma and palatability properties of the final product blend. This product is available in a universal 510 cartridge.
About this brand
About this strain
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
