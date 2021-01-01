The world today has become overly-complex. We’re constantly bombarded ​with the idea that “more is better”.​ When it comes to vape products, we believe that simplicity is the key to creating ​ great tasting, well-formulated cartridges. We believe in a ”no filler” approach ​to life, as well as our cannabis products. ​ At Wayfarer we keep things simple, because, the best things in life don’t need ​to be complicated, and neither should your cannabis.​ Wayfarer is a brand that is confident in our approach to formulation and producing the best vape products. We focus on the highest quality inputs, and the absolute minimum amount of ingredients – cannabis and natural terpenes – to create what we believe is the best distillate-based vape product on the market. ​ Our intent is to help cannabis consumers​ Find Their Way to simple, naturally formulated vape products. ​