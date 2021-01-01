 Loading…

Hybrid

Pink Kush

by Wayfarer

About this product

Our Pink Kush cartridge is true to its flower profile, and designed to deliver a strong potent effect. Expect a vibrant and sweet plethora of fruity, woody and flowery aromas with subtle earthy notes. Terpene Profile: Limonene Caryophyllene Linalool Myrcene Available in a 0.5g universally compatible 510 cartridges.

About this brand

The world today has become overly-complex. We’re constantly bombarded ​with the idea that “more is better”.​ When it comes to vape products, we believe that simplicity is the key to creating ​ great tasting, well-formulated cartridges. We believe in a ”no filler” approach ​to life, as well as our cannabis products. ​ At Wayfarer we keep things simple, because, the best things in life don’t need ​to be complicated, and neither should your cannabis.​ Wayfarer is a brand that is confident in our approach to formulation and producing the best vape products. We focus on the highest quality inputs, and the absolute minimum amount of ingredients – cannabis and natural terpenes – to create what we believe is the best distillate-based vape product on the market. ​ Our intent is to help cannabis consumers​ Find Their Way to simple, naturally formulated vape products. ​

About this strain

Pink Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

