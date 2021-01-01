 Loading…

Blackberry Gum

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Flower Blackberry Gum
Weed Me Cannabis Flower Blackberry Gum

About this product

A cross between Blueberry and Bubble Gum; Blackberry has dark, resin coated buds. The aroma is unusual with a combination of earthy, spicy, fruity, bubble gum, and cotton candy all coming together to form a tasty smoke. Blackberry Gum is Indica-dominant.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

