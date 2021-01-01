 Loading…

Cindy Jack 1.5g 3-pack

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Cindy Jack 1.5g 3-pack
Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Cindy Jack 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Cindy Jack is an award winning cross between Jack Herer and Cinderella 99. With its dense, green buds covered with sunset orange pistils and snowy trichomes- this sativa-dominant strain features sweet, herbal notes.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

