Garlic Jelly

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Flower Garlic Jelly
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Garlic Jelly is a cross between 2 stellar lines, Jelly Breath and GMO. Showing off its bulbous trichomes, its rock hard, dense buds exhibit a very high THC potency. Expect the funky notes of petrol and spice from this very unique strain.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

