About this product

Garlic Jelly is a cross between 2 stellar lines, Jelly Breath and GMO. Showing off its bulbous trichomes, its rock hard, dense buds exhibit a very high THC potency. Expect the funky notes of petrol and spice from this very unique strain. It’s grown indoors in small batches and hand-harvested at its peak maturity to ensure optimum quality. The cannabis is milled and then filled into light-weight paper cones with a paper mouth piece.