Hybrid

Grandpa's Stash

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Flower Grandpa's Stash
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Grandpa’s Stash shares its genetics with legendary strains Super Skunk, OG Kush, and Afghan Kush. This strain has large, beautiful buds that range from a light green hue to purple. It has a skunky aroma, blending with rich flavours of pine and incense.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

About this strain

Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.

