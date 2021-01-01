Grandpa’s Stash is an Indica dominant hybrid. It produces big, colourful buds with rich pine flavors. It is a mix of 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. It was grown indoors in small batches to ensure quality and was harvested by hand.
Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.