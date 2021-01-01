Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Ice Cream Cake is a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato. With its light green buds covered in snowy trichomes- this indica-dominant strain features sweet, sugary notes. It was grown in small batches to ensure quality and was hand groomed at our state-of-the-art facility in Pickering, Ontario.
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Be the first to review this product.