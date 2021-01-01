 Loading…

Lemon Z 1.5g 3-pack

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Z 1.5g 3-pack
Lemon Z (Lemon Zkittle Skunk) by Weed Me is a sativa-dominant flavour packed strain. It was grown indoors in small batches with minimal human involvement and was harvested by hand at it’s peak maturity. The genetics come from crossing the Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittlez strains; giving this strain a unique sour/ citrus flavour.

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

