  5. Lemon Z 510 cartridge 1g

Lemon Z 510 cartridge 1g

by Weed Me

Weed Me Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Z 510 cartridge 1g

About this product

This 510 Thread Standard Vape Cartridge is filled with distillate of a very strong THC potency, boasting a terpene profile identical to our Lemon Z strain. Enjoy the sour citrus flavour for longer with our large 1g cartridges.

About this brand

Weed Me Logo
Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

