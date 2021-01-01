Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Mandarin Cookie is a Sativa Dominant hybrid with flavors of sweet, citrus and diesel. Expect an earthy kushy aroma with strong citrus overtones. Mandarin Cookie is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. The cannabis is milled and then filled into light-weight paper cones with a paper mouth piece.
