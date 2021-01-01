 Loading…

Hybrid

Melon Gum 1.5g 3-pack

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Melon Gum 1.5g 3-pack
About this product

Melon Gum is a cross between Lavender and Bubble Gum with a combination of fruity flavours and vibrant colours. It has sweet notes of melon, strawberry and lemon that come together for a delicious sweet flavour profile.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

About this strain

Melon Gum

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

