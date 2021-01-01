Thin MC by Weed Me is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a fruity, skunky aroma with an after taste of mint. This strain was grown indoors in small batches at our state of the art facility in Pickering, ON and was harvested by hand. Thin MC is a cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Green Crack
Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.